Jana Kramer accuses estranged husband of adultery in divorce filing

Jana Kramer has reportedly listed adultery as her grounds for divorcing husband Mike Caussin.
According to E! News, the singer said the reason for the split was "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery," with their date of separation listed as April 20.
In the filing, she asked to share custody of their two children and she wants Mike to pay alimony and her legal fees.
While announcing the divorce, Jana said, "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality.
"I've fought, y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. It's time."
Following the divorce news, a source told People the couple, which wed in 2015, will now focus on its two kids: Jolie Rae, five, and Jace Joseph, two.
The pair recently released their book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, which offers "spiritual guidance and practical advice for anyone seeking stronger, more fulfilling love."
In 2016, Mike was involved in a scandal - in which he revealed that he had cheated on his wife with multiple women - and the pair separated that year, but later reconciled.
