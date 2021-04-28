JAY-Z on parenting with Beyonce: 'Love is more important than money'

Photo: All rights reserved. JAY-Z

JAY-Z insists love is more important than money when it comes to raising children.



The rapper told The Sunday Times newspaper that he and Beyonce, who share daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and twins Sir and Rumi, four, are determined to support their children in every venture.



"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he shared. "Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'



"What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he continued. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."



Jay added that during the pandemic, he and Beyonce have made family the biggest priority.



"(The goal is to) just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be," explained the Empire State of Mind hitmaker. "It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."