Mac Miller's estate announces upcoming book to celebrate his life and legacy

Mac Miller book on way

Mac Miller's estate has announced the release of the upcoming tome, The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller.

The late rapper's life, career and legacy is documented in the 320-page book by author and longtime fan of the Nikes On My Feet star, Donna-Claire Chesman, which is set for release on Oct. 26.

The writer interviewed his closest friends and collaborators, including Thundercat, Wiz Khalifa, and Kehlani, for the book.

A description on Amazon describes the book as: "An album-by-album celebration of the life and music of Mac Miller through oral histories, intimate reflections, and critical examinations of his enduring work."

Kehlani commented: "I want people to remember his humanity as they're listening to the music, to realize how much bravery and courage it takes to be that honest, be that self-aware, and be that real about things going on internally. He let us witness that entire journey. He never hid that."

Mac passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26 as a result of mixed drug toxicity.

Last year, his family shared an extended version of his acclaimed album, Circles, which included two new posthumous singles Right and Floating.

