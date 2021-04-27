The Talk bosses have suffered another blow as host Carrie Ann Inaba is taking time off for her health.
The Dancing with the Stars judge announced on Twitter on Monday that she'd be taking a break from co-hosting the program, which has been plagued by controversy in recent months.
"I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well being," she said in a video. "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing."
"I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support for The Talk family and I hope to be back soon," added Carrie in a second clip. "Take care and I'll keep you updated. Thank you."
The star did not disclose any additional details, but she has spoken openly about her struggles with Sjogren's Syndrome, fibromyalgia, Lupus and more in the past.
And Sheryl Underwood - one of only three remaining co-hosts - added in her own statement: "We'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well being.
"She appreciates the support from all her fans and her family at The Talk. We miss you Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon."
Sheryl, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will continue to host the CBS panel show, which was pulled off air in March when the network launched an internal review over the March 10 episode in which former panellist Sharon Osbourne clashed with Sheryl over Sharon's decision to defend her friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism in the wake of his departure from U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain.
Later that month, Sharon left her position as co-host on the panel, with CBS claiming her actions "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."
Carrie Ann Inaba leaves The Talk to 'focus on her well being'
Carrie Ann exits The Talk
The Talk bosses have suffered another blow as host Carrie Ann Inaba is taking time off for her health.
More Entertainment News
- EOC standing downSpallumcheen - 9:50 am
- Help headed to hot zonesOntario - 9:45 am
- Win The Cure cheese boardContest alert! - 9:41 am
- 'Selfish privilege' uproarWest Vancouver - 9:41 am
- Crash closes Halston Ave.Kamloops - 9:34 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]