Glenn Close: 'Oscars twerking was completely spontaneous!'

Photo: All rights reserved. Glenn Close

Glenn Close has explained the true story behind her viral Da Butt twerking incident at the 2021 Oscars.



The actress, who was nominated this year for her work in Hillbilly Elegy, was spotlighted by Lil Rel who went around the room and asked nominees some trivia questions about previous movie songs.



When it was Glenn's turn, she had to say if Da Butt was actually nominated for an Oscar or not, and the comedian assumed she wouldn't know the song. However, she actually did know it, correctly announcing the song was by EU and that it was in the Spike Lee movie School Daze.



She went on to stand up and twerk to the track, sending fans wild and leading to the star hitting up Instagram on Monday to reflect on the moment.



Glenn, who attended the Oscars with her good friend, screenwriter Chris Terrio, and sat with winner Daniel Kaluuya and his friend Darrell Britt-Gibson, explained: "I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say.



"Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of EU, Suga Bear and the whole DMV," she revealed. "I googled 'Da Butt' and watched Spike's music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance, you can actually see me think of the video.



"That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault."



She concluded her post, "CONGRATULATIONS DANIEL on your BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Oscar. You are completely brilliant. I now consider both Daniel and Darrell to be friends-for-life!"