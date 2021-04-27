172425
Entertainment  

Bon Jovi to launch 2021 drive-in concert series

Bon Jovi drive-in concert

Bon Jovi have lined up a drive-in experience to welcome fans back to real live music next month.

The group has teamed up with Encore Live for the production company's Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series, and Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates will perform a show that will be beamed to drive-in and outdoor theatres across the world.

Bon Jovi's show on 22 May follows the Encore Drive-In Nights 2020 series, which featured shows hosted by Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kane Brown.

"Bon Jovi is a global icon and we're so happy that the band will be launching our 2021 concert season!" Encore Drive-In Nights CEO Walter Kinzie said in a press release. "The pandemic has taught us that there are new avenues for live entertainment and this model is one of the safest and most innovative options for world-class, fun events for the whole family.

"There are millions of fans who don't usually attend live shows, whether it's because they live far away from the big touring arenas or because of the cost. Artists can now connect with these fans in a completely new way."

