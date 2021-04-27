172624
Game of Thrones prequel officially underway, debut planned for 2022

HBO bosses have confirmed production on the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is underway by sharing photos of the cast at a reading.

George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik's epic will debut sometime next year and feature Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno, who all feature in new press shots.

The drama takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Considine leads the cast as King Viserys Targaryen, supported by Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

