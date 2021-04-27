Justin Bieber hit with backlash after debuting dreadlocks on social media

Photo: Instagram

Justin Bieber has riled fans after debuting his new dreadlocks on social media.



The Peaches hitmaker showed off his latest hairstyle on Instagram over the weekend, but was hit with allegation of cultural appropriation from unimpressed fans.



"Justin Bieber got dreadlocks oml wtf," wrote one user, while another penned: "Justin what the hell is up with your hair."



Others wrote on Twitter: "Justin bieber got dreadlocks again... i wonder how his fans are gonna spin this around."



"justin sweetheart you have to understand that to support black people and the anti racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach and that means not doing cultural appropriation ever dreadlocks do not look good on you @justinbieber" read another comment.



Justin was previously met with a backlash when he wore dreadlocks in 2016, but that didn't put him off sharing a number of snaps on his channels as he relaxed in the sun with wife Hailey.