Ashley Judd 'getting back up' on her feet as she continues to recover from jungle accident

Actress Ashley Judd has shared an update on her recovery after she shattered her leg in four places during a trip through the forest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The star suffered the injury back in February and had to undergo surgery to save her leg, as her mom Naomi and sister Wynonna helped her recuperate. And on Saturday, she took to Instagram to update fans on her health.

"'It's OK if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire.' C. Werden. I am getting back up," Ashley started.

"I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds). With the kind of injury I (and many others) have, we speak of degrees."

In the post, Ashley shared several photos and videos of her rehabilitation exercises, and revealed that her knee is "coming along."

"The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year. I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister's medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot)," she continued.

"Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane. But look out, Patagonia, because when that nerve heals, you'll be seeing me.

"My partner gave me that book for my recent birthday. I believe. Just as that little endangered bonobo knows that she'll be seeing me back in the Congolese rain forest soon."

