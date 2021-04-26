Kanye West raises $1 million for DMX's family with tribute T-shirts

Kanye West has reportedly raised $1 million for late rapper DMX's family through the sale of designer tribute T-shirts.
According to sources, West, via his Yeezy brand, commissioned designers at Balenciaga to work on the garment, which sold out within 24 hours over the weekend.
The T-shirts were priced at $200 and the proceeds will be given to the family of DMX, who was remembered on Sunday at a private funeral service at Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center.
His funeral came one day after the star, real name is Earl Simmons, was honoured at a Brooklyn Barclays Center memorial, which was attended by the Gold Digger rapper.
Kanye apparently lent a helping hand with Saturday's stage set-up and recruited esteemed visual artist Akeem Smith to help design the layout, insiders told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column.
