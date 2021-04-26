172212
Ronnie Wood given all-clear after private lockdown cancer battle

Ronnie Wood secretly battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer during lockdown.

The Rolling Stones star opened up on his heath scare during an interview with The Sun newspaper, as he fought the illness for a second time.

Ronnie Wood, who beat lung cancer in 2018, said: "I've had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown."

Small-cell cancer often arises in the lung but can also affect the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes. And lockdown gave Ronnie the opportunity to recover, with the star happily declaring: "I came through with the all-clear."

When he was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, the (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction star blamed it on smoking, revealing he'd smoke "25 to 30 cigarettes a day for 50-odd years."

171684