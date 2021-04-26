Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez meet up for dinner date

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has reunited with Alex Rodriguez for a Los Angeles dinner date just days after confirming their engagement is no more.



The actress/singer was spotted dining with retired baseball ace A-Rod at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday night, returning to the site of their first date back in 2017, according to the New York Post's Page Six.



It's unclear if there was anything romantic about the get-together, but a source said of the outing: "There still seemed to be love and respect there."



The former couple, which twice had to cancel wedding plans in 2020, announced its split in a joint statement on April 15, weeks after playing down break-up rumours as the stars insisted they were simply "working through some things."



"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they declared. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."



"We wish the best for each other and each other's children," they added, while requesting privacy for the sake of their families.



J.Lo recently returned to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic, where she just wrapped her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding.



The marriage would have been the beauty's fourth, following unions to Marc Anthony - the father of her twins Emme and Max, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, while Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares his daughters Natasha and Ella.