Demi Lovato taking step back from romance to focus on own needs

Demi Lovato is taking a step back from romance to focus on her own needs.



The singer, who identifies as queer, used to bounce from boyfriend to boyfriend during her youth, but has since realized she doesn't need love to find balance in her life.



She said: "I noticed that a behavior of mine was jumping into relationships with men. And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer.



"I found that I actually found stability more on my own. Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."



Demi, who ended her brief engagement to actor Max Ehrich last September, is also trying to establish how much of her personal life she should make public.



She added during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "It's this delicate balance of how much do I share? And how much do I not? And it's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging, but I know that ultimately it's really important to me to be as transparent as possible. I just have to remind myself to shut up sometimes, because I am such an open book that I will keep going and going.



"It's been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, 'This is who I am, this is what works for me. And if you don't like it, that's OK. I'm not asking for you to.'"