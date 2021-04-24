173091
168400
Entertainment  

Sia's Music is big winner at 2021 Razzie Awards

Sia Music winner at Razzies

WENN - | Story: 331986

Sia's Music won three prizes at the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards.

The controversial film - starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler - was awarded Worst Actress for Kate, Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie and Worst Director for Sia at the annual ceremony, which picks out the lowlights of the Hollywood year.

The movie had been blasted by audiences and critics on its release and Sia had issued an apology for casting a neurotypical actress as a person with autism, and for scenes depicting the use of restraints on characters with autism.

Sia previously tweeted: "I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough."

Mike Lindell from Absolute Proof won Worst Actor, while the movie also picked up the Worst Picture award.

The documentary from American pillow magnate Lindell alleged that the 2020 Presidential election was marred by widespread fraud.

Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for his appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Robert Downey, Jr.'s Dolittle was named Worst Rip-Off or Sequel.

The winners of this year's Razzies awards were announced in a video on YouTube.



The full list of winners from the Golden Raspberry Awards 2021 is as follows:



Worst Picture - Absolute Proof

Worst Actor - Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof

Worst Actress - Kate Hudson, Music

Worst Supporting Actress - Maddie Ziegler, Music

Worst Supporting Actor - Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Worst Screen Combo - Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Worst Director - Sia, Music

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel - Dolittle

Worst Screenplay - 365 Days

Special Governors' Award - 2020 as the worst calendar year ever

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


She didn’t realise she won a medal!

Must Watch
Tiny things
Galleries
Who doesn’t love miniature things?
Ed Sheeran spotted filming new music video after 18-month hiatus
Music
Ed Sheeran is planning his music comeback. The singer has been on...
Broken alarm clock
Must Watch
Solving the mystery of the broken alarm clock.


171676
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
172122


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171674
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169199



171675