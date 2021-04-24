Sia's Music is big winner at 2021 Razzie Awards

Photo: All rights reserved. 2014 Wayuu Taya gala at Trump SoHo Hotel in New York City

Sia's Music won three prizes at the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards.



The controversial film - starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler - was awarded Worst Actress for Kate, Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie and Worst Director for Sia at the annual ceremony, which picks out the lowlights of the Hollywood year.



The movie had been blasted by audiences and critics on its release and Sia had issued an apology for casting a neurotypical actress as a person with autism, and for scenes depicting the use of restraints on characters with autism.



Sia previously tweeted: "I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough."



Mike Lindell from Absolute Proof won Worst Actor, while the movie also picked up the Worst Picture award.



The documentary from American pillow magnate Lindell alleged that the 2020 Presidential election was marred by widespread fraud.



Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for his appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Robert Downey, Jr.'s Dolittle was named Worst Rip-Off or Sequel.



The winners of this year's Razzies awards were announced in a video on YouTube.







The full list of winners from the Golden Raspberry Awards 2021 is as follows:







Worst Picture - Absolute Proof



Worst Actor - Mike Lindell, Absolute Proof



Worst Actress - Kate Hudson, Music



Worst Supporting Actress - Maddie Ziegler, Music



Worst Supporting Actor - Rudy Giuliani, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm



Worst Screen Combo - Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm



Worst Director - Sia, Music



Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel - Dolittle



Worst Screenplay - 365 Days



Special Governors' Award - 2020 as the worst calendar year ever