Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's former Range Rover hits auction block

Royal Range Rover for sale

WENN - | Story: 331906

A Range Rover formerly owned by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is set to be sold at auction for as little as £30,000.

The 2013 Range Rover Vogue SE SUV - which was supplied to the royal couple that same year for their personal use - will go under the hammer on May 22.

It's set to be sold as part of the Bonhams MPH May Auction, and its guide price stands between $41,651 and $55,535 .

The vehicle itself - painted in Baltic Blue with Almond and Espresso interiors - boasts a 350 horsepower 4.4-liter V8 diesel engine, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As well as a top speed of 135mph, the specification sheet notes the car - which would normally sell for around $34,710 today without the royal connection - can go from zero to 62mph in 6.5 seconds.

Over the past eight years, Prince William and Duchess Catherine's former vehicle has a mileage of 38,420 miles.

