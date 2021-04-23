172212
169547
Entertainment  

Olivia Colman has hypnotherapy to combat crippling stage fright

Olivia has hypnotherapy

WENN - | Story: 331905

Olivia Colman has had to have hypnotherapy to help her overcome crippling stage fright.

The Crown actress, who is nominated for an Academy Award for her role in The Father, opened up about her fear of being on stage during the National Theatres' Life In Stages YouTube series.

"The moment just before the lights go down: (I think) "I f**king hate this job, I f**king hate myself and I'm going to vomit or wee and suddenly you are on stage. It's an awful feeling.

"I worry that as I get older and slightly more recognizable then all these people will watch when you f**k it up and say: 'We went to see that person we have seen on the telly; not that good on stage'."

The actress recalled an embarrassing incident heightened her stage fright, revealing she has a fear of "getting the giggles" after she accidentally wet herself.

Discussing the incident, which happened when she was starring in The Miser with David Mitchell a few years ago, Olivia shared: "I wet myself on stage from laughing. It was a raked stage and my entire bladder emptied and it went towards the audience in the front row. There is a fear at the back of my head that I could laugh so much that I could pee myself."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

173086


TGIF Gifs- April 23, 2021

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- April 23, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Russell Crowe to play Zeus in Thor 4
Showbiz
Russell Crowe has confirmed his role in the latest Thor movie,
Woman calls husband “friend”
Must Watch
Woman pretends to be on phone and calls her husband her...


171062
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
168753


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171060
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171060



171973
171675