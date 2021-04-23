171790
Entertainment  

Eminem releasing first NFT collection

Eminem releasing first NFT

Eminem will be dropping his first NFT collection on Sunday (25Apr21).

The Stan rapper announced Shady Con, featuring original instrumental beats produced by Eminem himself specifically for the release, on Thursday. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are an emerging market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods known as the 'token' can be sold.

He explained in a statement: "I've been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on. Not much has changed for me as an adult"

"I've attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I'm not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, "Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!'

"It's been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion."

A description for the Shady Con digital drop, which is available from 6.30 pm ET, adds: "Shady Con provides Stans, fans, NFT enthusiasts and collectors ONE OPPORTUNITY to own a piece from this premier drop.

"Born from the convergence of blockchain technology, creative enthusiasm, and pandemic doldrums, this drop was inspired by Eminem's passion as a vintage toy, comic book and trading card collector that traces back to his childhood days as just "plain old Marshall.'"

The Weeknd, Kings of Leon, Grimes, Charli XCX, and Calvin Harris are among those who have released material via the format.

