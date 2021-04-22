Chrissy Teigen and Duchess of Sussex bonded over miscarriage heartbreak

Photo: All rights reserved. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen bonded with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over their experiences with pregnancy loss.



The Chrissy's Court star told Andy Cohen on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live she became pals with the former Suits star after both women opened up on their miscarriage heartbreak.



"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected ... she had written me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah," Chrissy shared. "She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is.



"And that's why you look at everything and are like: 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'"



Chrissy lost her son Jack when she was only 20 weeks pregnant back in September, while Meghan revealed in November that she had suffered a miscarriage over the summer.



Calling her pal a "wonderful person," Chrissy also chatted about Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like, 'Holy s**t, this is big.' But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it," she shared.



"Very eye-opening. Very eye-opening."