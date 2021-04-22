The Masked Singer's Crab makes emotional exit during double elimination

The Masked Singer's Crab made an emotional departure from the TV talent contest during Wednesday's double elimination.
During the latest installment of the Fox show, it was singer Bobby Brown who fell short in the audience vote, calling time on his tenure on the program.
Despite delivering an impassioned performance of the Phil Collins song In The Air Tonight - leading judge Ken Jeong to correctly guess his identity - the My Prerogative star was one of the stars axed from the lineup, alongside Tamera Mowry, who competed as Seashell.
And the New Edition singer referenced overcoming tragedy while competing on the show after being unmasked.
"As everybody knows, I lost my two children. I lost my daughter Bobbi Kristina and I lost my son just recently, Bobby Junior," he shared.
"They were a part of everything that I do this for. I do this for my kids,' said Bobby. Bobbi Kristina died age 22 in 2015, while Bobby, Jr died last November at age 29.
"I just felt it was essential that I come out here and do it for my little ones," continued the hitmaker. "My five-year-old, my four-year-old and my 11-year-old, you know, to let them see that their dad is still, you know, kicking."
The Crab 'unmasked'
