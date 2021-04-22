171791
172229
Entertainment  

Tiger King's Joe Exotic insists divorce has been called off

Joe Exotic calls off divorce

WENN - | Story: 331737

Jailed Tiger King star Joe Exotic is no longer heading to divorce court - he and his husband, Dillon Passage, have "decided to stay married."

Dillon took to Instagram in late March to break the news of their split to fans online, revealing he was "seeking a divorce" from Joe after three years of marriage.

The news left Joe devastated, but it appears they are now trying to give their relationship another go, as they are no longer discussing legal proceedings to officially call it quits, according to the disgraced former zoo owner.

"You know, I talk to Dillon three times a day on the telephone, and we love each other very much," Joe shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"He has been out there alone for two-and-a-half years... The guy has been through hell and he has stood by my side the entire time and we were talking about a divorce a few weeks ago so he could move on, and we talked about it some more and we decided to stay married."

However, Joe accepts his spouse cannot "hang on forever", while he continues to serve a 22-year prison term for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as various wildlife violations, which were chronicled in 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

"You know, if he needs to move on, I have to respect that, I can't expect him to just hang on forever," he accepted.

"He has told me time and time again... if I make it out of here alive, I still have a home to come to. So, he said he is not going anywhere, all right? That is all I can say because that is all I know."

Passage is Exotic's second husband - they tied the knot in December, 2017, just two months after his first spouse, Travis Maldonado, shot himself in a fatal accident. The tiger breeder was arrested nine months into his second union.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


Parrot performs in private

Must Watch
Parrot sings to itself while perched on a toilet.
Kid’s surprise sends phone flying
Must Watch
“Softball player and coachs son startles their teammate...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


171685
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
170720


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172253
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171674



172308
172301