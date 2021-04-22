Professional fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is pregnant with her first child.
The former UFC champion and WWE star shared the happy news with fans in a new video posted on her YouTube page on Wednesday.
In the footage, the Furious 7 actress and her husband, fellow fighter Travis Browne, are joined by their dog as they sit on an outdoor bench swing, with a pillow held up against Rousey's stomach.
"I don't know how to put this...," she begins, before removing the pillow and declaring, "Pow, four months pregnant!"
As Browne rubs her growing belly, she continues, "I can't hide it anymore, so it's time to show it off."
The video then cuts to footage of the parents-to-be when they first discovered they were expecting in January, and chronicles a series of subsequent ultrasound appointments.
Rousey also thanks fans for "all the well wishes and positivity", as a message pops up onscreen teasing the gender real is "to come."
She closes the video by saying, "Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, September 22nd!"
Rousey and Browne wed in 2017, and have been actively trying to start a family since 2019.
Fighter-actress Ronda Rousey pregnant with first child
Ronda Rousey pregnant
Professional fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is pregnant with her first child.
More Entertainment News
- Scooter rider takes a spillKelowna - 8:36 am
- Kamloops case count dropsKamloops - 8:00 am
- Targeted vax plan urgedSaskatchewan - 7:43 am
- US jobless claims fallBusiness - 7:37 am
- Syrian missile hits IsraelIsrael - 7:34 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]