Funnyman Jim Carrey spotted filming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Fort Langley

Jim Carrey filming in BC

Elana Shepert/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 331640

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently filming in Metro Vancouver and Canada-born actor Jim Carrey was spotted on set this week.

The funnyman stars as Robotnik in the film franchise's second instalment.

The first film, Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), was about a "small-town police officer" who teams up with a blue, lightning-fast, extraterrestrial hedgehog to "defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments" on the space critter, according to IMDb.

The film also stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub and Tika Sumpter.

Filming takes place this week in Fort Langley.

Katia Stano tweeted that Carrey was on set, filming a stunt scene.

The set has taken over Fort Langley's Glover Road. She adds that it "looks like a military invasion with helicopter and tanks included!"

