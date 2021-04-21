Tom Jones on Viagra: 'A little help here and there is alright'

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Jones

Tom Jones insists there's "no shame" in using Viagra.



The singer was quizzed about maintaining his vocal cords by comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, before the discussion descended into a more personal chat on sexual health.



"It is strange being 80, but my voice is still about 30 and that is a big thing, as with older singers you lose control," explained Tom. All you have got to do is push it harder.



"Maybe some old people can't seem to get it. I feel very sorry for them."



While The Voice U.K. coach was referring to his trademark vocal belt, Marc asked, "How is everything else working with the pushing? Alright?"



"So far so good. There is always Viagra. A little help here and there is alright," responded the Sex Bomb hitmaker, who was married to long-term wife Linda from 1957 until her death in 2016.



"There is no shame in that at 80. You gotta do what you gotta do."



Viagra is a medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction by increasing blood flow to the penis.