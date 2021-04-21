Miley Cyrus mocks past relationships in viral Instagram video

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus pokes fun at her relationship history in a new Instagram video.



The clip, which appears to be a stunt to promote the remix of Australian singer Kid Laroi's hit Without You, featuring the Can't Be Tamed star as a guest vocalist, features the singer alongside pointed headlines from the past few years.



As Miley lip syncs her parts of the song, the newspaper cuttings play out on a screen behind her, referring to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, fling with Kaitlynn Carter and romance with Cody Simpson.



"So there I go, can't make a wife out of a h*e," Miley mimes. "I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry but I'm scared to be alone."



Kid Laroi's Without You has been one of the biggest Australian hits of the year so far, and peaked in the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.