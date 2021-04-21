172425
172472
Entertainment  

Miley Cyrus mocks past relationships in viral Instagram video

Miley mocks past loves

WENN - | Story: 331612

Miley Cyrus pokes fun at her relationship history in a new Instagram video.

The clip, which appears to be a stunt to promote the remix of Australian singer Kid Laroi's hit Without You, featuring the Can't Be Tamed star as a guest vocalist, features the singer alongside pointed headlines from the past few years.

As Miley lip syncs her parts of the song, the newspaper cuttings play out on a screen behind her, referring to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth, fling with Kaitlynn Carter and romance with Cody Simpson.

"So there I go, can't make a wife out of a h*e," Miley mimes. "I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry but I'm scared to be alone."

Kid Laroi's Without You has been one of the biggest Australian hits of the year so far, and peaked in the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


It’s not dad’s birthday..

Must Watch
Triplet toddlers blow out candles before dad could reach them.
Snack stash
Must Watch
Boyfriend tells his girl he’s tired of waiting in the...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


171297
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
165269


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172747
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160980



172530
171684