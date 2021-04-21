Hayden Panettiere’s ex jailed following domestic violence incidents

Photo: All rights reserved. Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been sentenced to 45 days in prison following his arrest on domestic violence charges.



Brian was arrested in July 2020 for eight counts of charges including domestic violence and assault against Hayden, which allegedly took place during the course of their relationship between May 2019 and January 2020.



And following a court hearing on Tuesday, Brian pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has confirmed.



Brian was sentenced to 45 days in county jail as well as four years of formal probation and was handed a five-year restraining order which prevents him from contacting Hayden.



He must also attend 52 domestic violence classes and must pay a $500 fee, and must surrender himself to the county jail by May 7.



Hayden previously said she wanted to "come forward" with her allegations of domestic violence in order to "empower others in abusive relationships."



The Heroes star said: "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.



"I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."