COVID denier Ted Nugent 'thought he was dying' as he catches COVID

Conservative rocker Ted Nugent feared he was "dying" after contracting COVID-19, just months after blasting the global pandemic as a "scam."



The Just What the Doctor Ordered star, a fervent supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, went public with his diagnosis in a Facebook Live video on Monday, shortly after testing positive.



In the post, the 72 year old admitted he had been advised against sharing the news of his condition with fans after coming out as a COVID denier, and confessed he was so ill, he feared the worst.



"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days... I thought I was dying," Nugent shared, describing his symptoms as "just a clusterf**k" as he suffered "body aches" and a "stuffed-up head."



"My god, what a pain in the a**. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days, but I did, I crawled," he added.



Nugent repeated his recent vow not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, falsely claiming, "Nobody knows what's in it."



Nugent's diagnosis emerges almost four months after he downplayed COVID concerns in a Christmas message, insisting it's not a "real pandemic," while also railing against health authorities' guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, dismissing those who wear face masks as "sheep."



Ironically, Trump has used his latest Fox News interview to encourage those hesitant about getting vaccinated to reconsider: "I encourage them to take it," he told host Sean Hannity in a chat which aired on Monday night.