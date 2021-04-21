Hitmaking rocker Jim Steinman dead at 73

Prolific rock hitmaker Jim Steinman has died, aged 73.
The songwriter and producer passed away in Connecticut on Monday.
A cause of death has yet to be released, but paramedics responded to a medical emergency at his home in the early hours of Sunday, according to TMZ.
Steinman is best known for his work with Meat Loaf on his classic 1977 album Bat Out of Hell and 1993's Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which spawned the smash hit single, I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).
He also worked extensively with Bonnie Tyler, penning and producing Total Eclipse of the Heart, while his other big hits included Barry Manilow's Read 'Em and Weep, Air Supply's Making Love Out of Nothing At All, and Celine Dion's cover of It's All Coming Back to Me Now, which was originally recorded by Steinman's girl group, Pandora's Box.
Steinman's other collaborators include Def Leppard, Barbara Streisand, Billy Squier, and The Sisters of Mercy.
He recently found success onstage with Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, which enjoyed a run in London's West End in 2018.
