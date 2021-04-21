Snoop Dogg celebrates stoner holiday by dropping new album

Photo: All rights reserved. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg marked 'Weed Day' by dropping a surprise album.



The pot-loving rapper released his 18th studio album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, on Tuesday as he celebrated the 4/20 stoner holiday.



The new album includes two pot-centric titles - Roaches in My Ashtray and Left My Weed - and guest spots from Kokane, former Eastsidaz co-members Tray Dee and Goldie Loc, and rappers Mozzy and Larry June.



The new album drops days after Snoop debuted his new rap supergroup, Mt. Westmore, with Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40, during the virtual Triller Fight Club event on Saturday night.