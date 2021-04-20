172710
Katie Price engaged again

British model and TV personality Katie Price is engaged for the eighth time.

Sources tell The Sun her boyfriend Carl Woods, who is 10 years younger than the 42 year old, has proposed and the couple has accepted a five-figure magazine deal to reveal its happy news, which comes just six weeks after Katie's divorce from her third husband, Kieran Hayler, was finalized.

Katie announced plans to move on with her life with the Love Island star after her divorce became final, telling The Sun, "Finally, we've signed the divorce papers. I'm so happy that I'm free from that marriage. The only good thing that came out of it was my children.

"I can now continue my life with all the badness behind me. All I can do is wish him luck. I can't wait to continue my life with Carl."

Price and Hayler separated in March, 2018 after five years of marriage.

