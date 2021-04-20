YouTube demonetises James Charles' account amid sexting scandal

Photo: All rights reserved. Celebrities attend People's Choice Awards Arrivals at Barker Hangar.

Photo: Brian To/WENN.com

Beauty influencer James Charles has suffered another blow after YouTube bosses demonetised his account.



Officials from the video sharing site told the BBC the 21-year-old has been temporarily removed from their Partnership Program, after he admitted to sexting with minors and soliciting nudes from them.



While bosses didn't confirm how long the star's profile would be demonetised for, they confirmed the company applied their creator responsibility policy.



It states: "If we see that a creator's on-and/or off-platform behavior harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community."



YouTube is the second company to re-evaluate its partnership with the influencer - on Friday (16Apr21), cosmetics company Morphe ended its partnership with the young star, who suggested both parties "agreed to wind down" their collaboration.



Earlier this month, Charles shared a video titled "holding myself accountable" to his 25.5 million followers on YouTube, admitting to two incidents where he apparently became aware that the person he was exchanging messages with was underage.



He later insisted that further accusations had been made, that were false.



"Since posting that video, many other people have come forward with a series of misleading stories and false allegations which have been reported on by many people, creators and news outlets," he said via Twitter.



"My legal team has begun taking action against those that have spread misinformation and/or created completely fake stories, as this has gone too far."