ABBA aren't sold on the idea of seeing their lives and career unfold on the big screen in a movie biopic.
Bjorn Ulvaeus has insisted he wouldn't want an actor to play him on the big screen in a film like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody or Elton John's Rocketman, and he doubts his bandmates would either.
The founding member of the iconic Swedish pop outfit - also comprising Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Frida Lyndstad - told BBC Breakfast: "I don't think we would want that actually, I certainly know myself I wouldn't want an actor - not while I'm alive - to play me on the big screen and I don't think the others would like that either."
The Dancing Queen hitmakers will release their first new music in four decades very soon, ahead of their much-delayed avatars tour.
The group have recorded five new songs - including I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down - for the shows.
ABBA rule out biopic while they're still alive
ABBA biopic? No thanks
ABBA aren't sold on the idea of seeing their lives and career unfold on the big screen in a movie biopic.
More Entertainment News
- Biking the length of islandVancouver Island - 10:22 am
- Ranch fire rallies supportMcBride - 10:16 am
- Pool waterslide is backVernon - 10:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- Local man drowned in lakePenticton - 9:58 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]