ABBA rule out biopic while they're still alive

Photo: All rights reserved. Bjorn Ulvaeus and Frida Lyndstad

ABBA aren't sold on the idea of seeing their lives and career unfold on the big screen in a movie biopic.



Bjorn Ulvaeus has insisted he wouldn't want an actor to play him on the big screen in a film like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody or Elton John's Rocketman, and he doubts his bandmates would either.



The founding member of the iconic Swedish pop outfit - also comprising Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Frida Lyndstad - told BBC Breakfast: "I don't think we would want that actually, I certainly know myself I wouldn't want an actor - not while I'm alive - to play me on the big screen and I don't think the others would like that either."



The Dancing Queen hitmakers will release their first new music in four decades very soon, ahead of their much-delayed avatars tour.



The group have recorded five new songs - including I Still Have Faith In You and Don't Shut Me Down - for the shows.