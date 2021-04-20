Sharon Osbourne to write tell-all book on The Talk experience

Photo: All rights reserved. Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is planning to "tell everything" about her time on The Talk in a new book.



The star recently left the panel show in controversial circumstances following an investigation by producers over after a heated exchange on-air about race, during which she was confronted by co-host Sheryl Underwood for defending her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



And after reflecting on the incident, Sharon is keen to give her side of what happened - regardless of the consequences.



She said: "They paid me for my contract and I walked. There wasn't any ten million (settlement) and all of that. I don't want anything from them. I don't want to sue them. I'm going to write a book. I'm going to tell everything.



"They didn't gag me. I would never sign a gagging order, so I can do what I want."



Asked if she's worried about the consequences, she said: "I don't give a s**t, because I'm in a position where I'm blessed and I know I am. I have my family, my husband takes such good care of me. I've never wanted to be the biggest or the best. I live my life, that's it."



The former The X Factor U.K. judge - who has three children with husband Ozzy Osbourne - doesn't expect to work in U.S. television ever again.



She told You magazine: "Oh no, they'll never let me. You must be joking. With these corporations that own all the networks, they'll never have me.



"I'm going to write a book. I'm going to do a podcast and we're negotiating a movie of Ozzy's life story. I'm going to produce that."