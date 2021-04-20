Luke Bryan is glad his COVID battle was two weeks and done, because he missed his sons.
The country star was forced to sit out an episode of American Idol and couldn't pre-tape a performance for the ACM Awards on Sunday after contracting the virus.
He returned to the talent show on Sunday and now tells TV show Extra he was really sick for "two or three days."
"It was really, really tough... I went to a whole different section of the house," Luke says. "I didn't see the boys for 10 days... That was tough. I got just a little fatigue... I'm just really, really happy to be back doing Idol. I was heartbroke to miss last week."
But one thing really cheered Bryan up as he was bouncing back - he won his third Entertainer of the Year honour at the ACMs.
"Winning Entertainer of the Year is certainly one of those things where you are like, 'Thank you, God. Thank you, fans,'" he adds.
Luke Bryan glad he's over COVID drama
Luke Bryan bounces back
