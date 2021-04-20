Britney Spears assures concerned fans she's 'totally fine'

Britney Spears has assured concerned fans she's well and "extremely happy" after a series of odd social media posts in recent weeks.
The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to host a question-and-answer session for devotees, where she addressed their worries and confessed the most frequently asked question she's answered of late has been, "Are you okay?"
"Yes, I'm totally fine," the Toxic singer wrote. "I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children.
"I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself."
And addressing fans who were left puzzled by her random picture posts of a red refrigerator on Instagram, she added: "Honestly I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool."
