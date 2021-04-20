Actor Forest Whitaker finalizes divorce

Photo: All rights reserved.

Forest Whitaker and his ex-wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker, have finalized their divorce after more than two decades of marriage.



The two became single again as of Thursday, according to a divorce judgment, obtained by The Blast.



The movie star and his ex cited irreconcilable differences for the breakdown of their marriage, "making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."



Forest and Keisha opted into a confidential judgment detailing the settlement agreement for spousal support for Keisha, the division of their property, attorney fees, and assets.



The Oscar winner filed for divorce in December 2018, and when Keisha filed her response, she told the court there was no prenuptial agreement.



The former couple met on the set of Blown Away in 1994.