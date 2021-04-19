Man arrested for attempted B&E at Taylor Swift's New York City apartment

Photo: All rights reserved. Taylor Swift

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment building in New York.



Law enforcement sources tell Page Six cops received a call about a man trying to gain entry to the building by holding the front door open.



Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident.



Swift purchased three apartments in the 10-unit building on Franklin Street in 2018 and also owns a townhouse next door.



Meanwhile, the singer has assured fans her cat, Meredith Grey, isn't missing after some devotees raised concerns on social media.



In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said, "We've been hearing some rumors on the internet recently... The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken... She's just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?"



Taylor is also mom to cats Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button, and previously admitted she loves her animals because they're independent and are "capable of dealing with their own life".



"They're really great," she said. "They're very dignified. They're very independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they'll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it."