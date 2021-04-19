171790
172229
Entertainment  

Justin Bieber lands cameo in Friends reunion

Bieber cameo for Friends

WENN - | Story: 331368

Justin Bieber is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the Friends reunion.

The pop star has been convinced by the show's producers to wear character Ross Geller's famous Spudnik potato costume for the upcoming HBO Max special.

A TV source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "Justin was honored to be involved and didn't mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume. It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it."

His casting is a big coup for bosses at HBO Max, who were forced to delay filming by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



“Whisper your dog’s favourite word” challenge

Must Watch
Trying the “whisper your dog’s favourite word” challenge with hilarious results.
Kid says mom has spikes on her legs!
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Monday morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


165269
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171992


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171746
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171145



172046
171675