Justin Bieber lands cameo in Friends reunion

Photo: All rights reserved. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the Friends reunion.



The pop star has been convinced by the show's producers to wear character Ross Geller's famous Spudnik potato costume for the upcoming HBO Max special.



A TV source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "Justin was honored to be involved and didn't mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume. It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it."



His casting is a big coup for bosses at HBO Max, who were forced to delay filming by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.