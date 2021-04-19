Trisha Yearwood snaps her fingers when she's ready for sex

Photo: All rights reserved. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks knows his wife Trisha Yearwood is in the mood for sex when she snaps her fingers.



The country singer and cookbook author reveals the couple has a secret code when it comes to lovemaking, and Trisha tells Access Daily all she has to do is snap.



"Don't snap your fingers if you're not serious...," she says. "It's not a joke, don't be playing..."



Yearwood, who came up with the idea, insists it never fails and her man will drop whatever he's doing or even leave a party he's enjoying if she snaps.