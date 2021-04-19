Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory dead at 52

Photo: All rights reserved. Helen McCrory

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter star Helen McCrory has died.



Her husband, Damian Lewis, announced the news via Twitter on Friday, revealing the 52-year-old actress had lost her battle with cancer.



"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," the Homeland star wrote.



"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."