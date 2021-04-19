172425
Entertainment  

'Downton Abbey' cast returns for sequel opening in December

'Downton Abbey' sequel

The Canadian Press

The original principal cast of “Downton Abbey” are returning for a second film that will arrive in theatres Dec. 22 this year, Focus Features announced Monday.

“Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes has written the sequel's screenplay, and Simon Curtis ("My Week With Marilyn") is directing. Joining the original cast are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Production began last week on “Downton Abbey 2.”

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of ‘Downton Abbey,’" said producer Gareth Neame.

The 2019 film, coming three years after the series ending, made $194.3 million on a modest budget of less than $20 million.

