Taylor Swift makes history in the U.K. as revamped Fearless album tops chart

Taylor Swift has made U.K. pop chart history by landing her third number one album in a year.
Fearless (Taylor's Version) has debuted at the top of the Official Charts Company's countdown, making her the first solo artist to rack up a trio of number ones in less than 12 months.
Her 2020 releases Folklore and Evermore also topped the chart.
Only the Beatles have managed the same feat.
The revamped Fearless album becomes Swift's seventh number one album in the U.K. and bests her chart high with the original in 2008 - that version of Fearless reached number five in Britain.
The project is the first release in Swift's ongoing battle to regain control of her master recordings and includes reworked tracks featuring Maren Morris and Keith Urban, among others.
