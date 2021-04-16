171644
172490
Entertainment  

Harry Styles is richest One Direction member as record label doubles in value

Harry Styles is richest

WENN - | Story: 331176

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction after his record label doubled its value from 2019 to 2020.

The Adore You singer's Erskine Records Ltd is believed to be worth $39.7 million , according to The Sun newspaper, after its value was previously estimated at $20.6 million in 2019.

In books filed to Companies House on Wednesday (14Apr21), it was revealed the value of Harry's company increased two-fold in the 12 months prior to March, 2020, with $20.1 million put into investments.

It comes after Harry's overall fortune was estimated at $86.9 million by The Sunday Times in May, 2020. And while his touring outfit reportedly made a loss of $2.5 million due to live shows being postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, he remains the richest member of the group, which has been on hiatus since 2016.

Niall Horan comes in second with an estimated fortune of $69 million , with Louis Tomlinson at $62.1 million , Liam Payne amassing $60.7 million , and Zayn Malik in last with $50 million .

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Bad days happen

Galleries
Some Friday fails to get you through the morning.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries
...
Bouncing avocado pit
Must Watch
Avocado pit bounces back into hole after being taken out.
Juno Awards bumped to June
Music
Canada’s 2021 Juno Awards have been postponed for a second...


166013
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171989


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172630
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
171060



172301