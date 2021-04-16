Ryan Reynolds has never met business partner Rob McElhenney

Photo: All rights reserved. New York premiere of 'PokÃ©mon Detective Pikachu' at Times Square - Red Carpet Arrivals

Ryan Reynolds has never met Rob McElhenney in person - even though they're business partners.



The actor and Rob became the co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham earlier this year (21), but the pair have never actually had a face-to-face meeting.



He shared: "We've never met, which is the weirdest thing because we Zoom and text every day. We're kinda like work spouses - everything we've done has happened during the pandemic.



"Rob was somebody I had always admired because he's an engine of creativity. Then I saw The Dance, and I couldn't not reach out. Like a classic fanboy, I DM'd him just to say how much I admire him, and I sent him a case of Aviation Gin because I'm nothing if not a pusher."



Rob was in Mexico when they first exchanged messages and he admitted they're now "text buddies".



He told Men's Health magazine: "I was in Mexico and I had posted a photograph of my wife and me drinking tequila.



"I remember getting a DM from Ryan, and he was like, 'Stop drinking that s**t. I'm going to send you a case of Aviation Gin.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay, that sounds good. I'll drink anything.'



"Then Ryan said, 'Oh, by the way, I'm a big fan of yours.' And I said, 'Obviously I'm a big fan of yours.' And we just became text buddies."



Ryan and Rob completed their takeover of Wrexham in February.