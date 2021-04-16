172625
168725
Entertainment  

Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after 'terrible' three weeks offline

Teigen returns to Twitter

WENN - | Story: 331173

Chrissy Teigen has returned so social media after admitting life without Twitter is "terrible".

The model wife of singer John Legend headed back to the site on Friday (16Apr21) - just over three weeks after announcing she was quitting the social media platform on 24 March.

"turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote.

"I choose to take the bad with the good. I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Last month, Chrissy departed Twitter because it "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively".

Admitting she felt "deeply bruised" by nasty comments left on her page, Chrissy explained: "For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches... I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here."

Chrissy added that she has never learned how to "block out the negativity".

"I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Bad days happen

Galleries
Some Friday fails to get you through the morning.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries
...
Bouncing avocado pit
Must Watch
Avocado pit bounces back into hole after being taken out.
Juno Awards bumped to June
Music
Canada’s 2021 Juno Awards have been postponed for a second...


169797
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171047


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


171093
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
170292



171717
172299