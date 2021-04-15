Tom Hiddleston has started taking rumours he's set to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond very seriously.
The star is one of the fan favourites to take on the role, alongside Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page and Idris Elba – and he's beginning to realize that whatever he says is being held up as a clue about his casting.
Speaking to British movie magazine Empire, Tom said, "What can I say that you don't already know? It's interesting in itself that I've suddenly become very aware of what I'm saying, is it not? Because there's something about what I'm saying that becomes the story... for the world outside.
"Whatever I say, I've found, generated more questions."
Craig's final outing as Bond, No Time to Die, had been due to premiere in April 2020 but was put on hold several times amid the pandemic. It's currently slated to hit theatres on Sept. 30.
Tom Hiddleston plays coy about James Bond casting rumours
Is he the next James Bond?
