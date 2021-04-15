Juno Awards bumped for second time, to June

Photo: All rights reserved. The Weeknd

Canada's 2021 Juno Awards have been postponed for a second time.



The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in March, but it was pushed back to May 16, due to COVID crisis concerns, and now organizers have bumped the prizegiving to 6 June "out of an abundance of caution in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic."



This is the second year in a row that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Junos - the 2020 ceremony was scheduled for March 15, 2020 - days after the first lockdown went into effect. Bosses at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences eventually canceled the show and the award winners were announced during an online event on June 29.



The Weeknd leads all nominees for the 50th annual ceremony, with six nods, including Best Artist, Best Album, and Songwriter of the Year. Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber have five Juno nominations each.