Arnold Schwarzenegger finds unlikely chess pal in Mike Tyson

Photo: All rights reserved. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger has developed an unlikely friendship with Mike Tyson after inviting the former boxing champ over to his home to play chess and golf.



The former California Governor has posted footage of his Tuesday with Tyson at his Los Angeles mansion.



In one shot, the odd couple appears to be completely focused on a game of chess and in another, Tyson smoked what looked like a joint as he tried out a putting green on a balcony.



The pair was joined by recently-retired mixed martial arts star Henry Cejudo, who featured in one photo holding Arnie's Conan Atlantean Sword.



"It's an (honour) to be invited to the man's house who's cut from the same cloth as me," Henry wrote on Instagram.