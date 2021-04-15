Luke Bryan pulls out of ACM Awards due to COVID

Luke Bryan has been forced to pull out of an appearance at the 2021 ACM Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.
The country superstar sat out on Monday night's American Idol episode after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and now he'll miss his performance at the awards show on Sunday night.
Bryan is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year at the event.
He will be replaced as a performer by Lady A.
Miranda Lambert and Elle King will open the ceremony with the live debut of their party song Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), and there will also be sets from Eric Church and Dan + Shay and country couple Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, while Dierks Bentley will team up with The War and Treaty to perform U2's Pride (In the Name of Love).
Lambert will also perform with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall; Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney will unite for Half of My Hometown; and Chris Young and Kane Brown will team up for Famous Friends, while Carrie Underwood will offer up a gospel medley from her My Savior album with Cece Winans.
The performances will all take place at Nashville, Tennessee music meccas the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.
Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are lined up to co-host.
