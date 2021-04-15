Kris Jenner maintains 'very respectful' relationship with ex Caitlyn

Kris Jenner has a "very respectful" relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told WSJ magazine in a new interview that she's on good terms with her former spouse, with whom she shares Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Speaking about their long standing friendship, she said: "I think it's very respectful. She's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes."
And Kris also opened up about how she "processed" Caitlyn's decision to transition to be a woman, admitting there was some "shock" at first.
"I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years," she explained. "And we didn't know how to process that - and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about.
"What I thought was interesting about that was, I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it ... I think that going through it was just one day at a time, truly, I had no experience in anything like that before, so you're just trying to understand. And then I'm their mom, I'm the kids' mom, so trying to navigate that was hard because I wanted to be the best parent I could be and do the right thing and I didn't always know what that meant in that situation."
