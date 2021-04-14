171751
Conor McGregor escapes assault charges in Corsica

McGregor escapes charges

Conor McGregor will not be charged with a crime following an alleged attempted sexual assault in Corsica due to lack of evidence.

The Irish fighter's representative, Karen Kessler, has told TMZ French authorities conducted a criminal investigation, but couldn't find enough evidence to press charges against the UFC superstar.

McGregor was detained by police on the French island in September (20) after a woman claimed he attempted to sexually assault her.

Conor denied any wrongdoing and was released from custody without being formally arrested.

The fighter's manager, Audie Attar, released a statement to the New York Post at the time, which read: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday."

