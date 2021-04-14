Conor McGregor escapes assault charges in Corsica

Photo: Joe/WENN.com
Conor McGregor will not be charged with a crime following an alleged attempted sexual assault in Corsica due to lack of evidence.
The Irish fighter's representative, Karen Kessler, has told TMZ French authorities conducted a criminal investigation, but couldn't find enough evidence to press charges against the UFC superstar.
McGregor was detained by police on the French island in September (20) after a woman claimed he attempted to sexually assault her.
Conor denied any wrongdoing and was released from custody without being formally arrested.
The fighter's manager, Audie Attar, released a statement to the New York Post at the time, which read: "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday."